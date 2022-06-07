$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

