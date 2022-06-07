$0.45 EPS Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Guess’ posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

