$0.55 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 377,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.