$0.59 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Premier also posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

