$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CONMED posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.55 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

CNMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 297,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,241. CONMED has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.32.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

