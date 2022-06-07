$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

TFC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

