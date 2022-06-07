1,207 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STE stock opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.87. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $190.86 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

