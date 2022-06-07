150,000 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

