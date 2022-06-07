1,579 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

