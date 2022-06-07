16,000 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,650,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 336,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,814,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29.
Grab Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
