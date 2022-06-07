$171.54 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $171.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $172.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $691.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.43 million to $700.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $750.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.88 million to $761.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 5,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,174. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

