1,765 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,839,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.05. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,041. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.65 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

