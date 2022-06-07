$180.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will post $180.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $160.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.00 million to $757.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $855.20 million, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,048,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. 21,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

