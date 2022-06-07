19,564 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

