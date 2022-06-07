$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.49. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $197.96 on Friday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

