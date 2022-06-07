$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. APA reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 293,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

