$2.72 Million in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $11.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $15.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $30.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of DYAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

