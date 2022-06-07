2,083,879 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,083,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,846,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,159,000 after purchasing an additional 263,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNAP opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.
In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last quarter.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
