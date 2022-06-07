220,662 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,380,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $11,230,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $599,227,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

