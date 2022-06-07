2,265,363 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,265,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,938,000. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust accounts for 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 10,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,229. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

