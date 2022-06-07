27,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Acquired by Kawa Capital Management Inc

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

