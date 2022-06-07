2,827 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American International Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

