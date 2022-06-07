29,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,589,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,946,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,453,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,747,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.