$3.47 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.28. Saia reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.01. 578,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a 12-month low of $173.64 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

