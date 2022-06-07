31,636 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after acquiring an additional 918,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 159,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

