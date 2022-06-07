$322.71 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will post $322.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the highest is $346.25 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $194.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 1,333,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,442. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.