333,000 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. New Fortress Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 11,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

