$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $350,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enovix.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovix (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.