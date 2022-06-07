350,000 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Bought by Kawa Capital Management Inc

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II accounts for 3.3% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter.

PRPB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,634. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

