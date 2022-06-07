$392.37 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) to post $392.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.26 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $355.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 305.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter.

VVNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 562,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

