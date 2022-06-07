$425.96 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce $425.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.26 million. Atlas reported sales of $393.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 5,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 426,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.