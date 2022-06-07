4,507 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Range Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Range Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

