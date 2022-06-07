4,700,000 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,192,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,023,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,590,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,684,000.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $13,840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRM opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

