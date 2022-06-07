5,226 Shares in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Lindenwold Advisors owned 0.13% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

