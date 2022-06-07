525,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.87% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 4,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

