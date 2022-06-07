$7.12 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.01 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.56 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 60,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

