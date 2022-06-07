70,000 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Roblox by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 349,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,408,944. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

