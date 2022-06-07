8,041 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

UGI stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

