$884.45 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $884.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $884.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $749.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

