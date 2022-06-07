Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 150,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,992. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.