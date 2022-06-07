Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $383.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ACN stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,926. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

