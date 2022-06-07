Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $22.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
