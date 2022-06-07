Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:ATNM opened at $5.20 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,681.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

