Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $6,060,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 12.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

