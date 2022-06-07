Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.02

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 677852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

