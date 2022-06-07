AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Down 1.1%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AGM Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AGM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

