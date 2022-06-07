Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $3.40 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

