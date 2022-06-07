Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 63.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

