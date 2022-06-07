Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $974,752.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00418438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029751 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

