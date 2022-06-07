Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 938.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 363,816 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $94,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Shares of ALB opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.